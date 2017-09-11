VIDEO: Raiders hunted over shop raid in Haxey

Raiders escaped with alcohol and cigarettes worth £4,000 after breaking into a shop in Haxey in the middle of the night.

They struck at Greenhill Stores in Haxey, Isle of Axholme, at 1.45am yesterday, after using a brick to smash the front window to get into the shop.

Two men raided an off-licence in Haxey

The men, who were captured on a CCTV camera in the shop in Greenhill Road, grabbed cigarettes, alcohol, lighters and electronic cigarettes worth upto £4,000.

One of the men can be seen jumping over the counter and breaking into a unit where the cigarettes were stored.

He piled them into two shopping basket before escaping with his accomplice.

Both men were white, with one was wearing a blue hooded top, black trousers and trainers with a red scarf over his face.

The other was wearing a black balaclava, a black hooded top and black trousers.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a burglary to a post office and shop in Haxey, North Lincolnshire, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"Greenhill Stores on Greenhill Road was broken into around 01.45 on 10 Sept 2017. The front window was smashed with a brick and two men entered the premises.

"Alcohol, cigarettes, lighters, and electronic cigarettes valued between £3000 and £4000 were stolen. The men then drove away from the scene.

"Both of the men have been described as white. One was wearing a blue hooded top, black trousers and trainers with a red scarf over his face.

"The other was wearing a black balaclava, a black hooded top and black trousers.

"Anyone who may know who they are or who may have seen anything have been asked to call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”