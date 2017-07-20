VIDEO: Private hospital in Sheffield criticised in Parliament by MP after patient was found with 'MRSA with open wounds'

A private mental health hospital in Sheffield has been criticised in Parliament after a young patient was found with 'MRSA with open wounds'.

Heeley MP Louise Haigh revealed a constituent was been discovered with the disease following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Cygnet Hospital on East Bank Road who provide low, secure and locked rehabilitation services for women, and child and adolescent mental health services for male and female adolescents aged between 11 and 18, was the hospital in question.

In its latest report, the hospital's safety is rated as 'inadequate'.

Ms Haigh, in Prime Minister's Questions yesterday, raised the case and the shortage of mental health beds with Theresa May.

She also called for the NHS to thoroughly investigate the quality of care before it commissions beds and treatment from private providers.

Sheffield Heeley MP raised the case in Prime Minister's Questions yesterday. Picture: Parliament TV

Ms Haigh said: "NHS England commissioned child and adult mental health beds in a private hospital in my constituency which recently received a damming CQC report. The CQC found the hospital was unsafe not least because on inspection they found a young woman with MRSA with open wounds on a ward.

"Does the Prime Minister share my concern that a shortage of mental health beds risks the NHS placing very vulnerable young people in unsafe environments? And will she consider giving NHS England the responsibility and the resources to investigate the quality of care before they commission?”

In response, Prime Minister Theresa May said the there would a continued 'boost' of funding for mental health services and said she would instruct Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to look at the specific case.

Cygnet Health Care, which runs the hospital in Sheffield, said it had proactively notified the Care Quality Commission about cases of MRSA.

PM Theresa May responds to Ms Haigh's question. Picture: Parliament TV

A spokesperson said: “Our absolute priority is the health and well being of the young people we support. Prior to the CQC’s inspection, we had notified the regulator about two instances of infection relating to patients.

“During the inspection, we further advised inspectors that a member of staff had also tested positive, and had been temporarily removed from the hospital as part of our infection control measures.

“Following the inspection we thoroughly reviewed our infection control protocol, and carried out additional staff training to ensure all measures are followed appropriately.”