VIDEO: Police guard Sheffield park

Police officers continue to guard a Sheffield park, which is sealed off this morning.
The entrances to Weston Park, opposite the city's Children's Hospital on Western Bank, have been sealed off with police tape this morning.
An inner police cordon is in place close to the band stand.
Details of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
It is believed that the park was sealed off at around 7am.
BREAKING: Sheffield park cordoned off by police
