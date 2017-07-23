VIDEO: Owls fans belt out Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday as they party in Portugal

Have your say

The Owls fly back to Sheffield today after a positive pre-season trip to Portugal and it seems to have been a getaway enjoyed by everyone.

Carlos Carvalhal's side flew out to the Algarve last Sunday, July 16, to take part in a six-day long pre-season trip.

Wednesday fans in Portugal

The squad were put through their paces in the intense warm weather camp with three matches against Portuguese opposition.

Wednesday beat Portimonense 1-0 on Wednesday before a 1-1 draw with Farense on Thursday and then a goalless draw with Vitoria de Setubal yesterday.

However, it wasn't just the squad that jetted across to Portugal as many Owls fans decided to follow the team into Europe.

Wednesday have received fantastic support during all three of their matches but it wasn't just the football that fans have been enjoying during their time in the Algarve.

A video posted by Wednesday fan Ryan Guest showed a large group of supporters enjoying themselves in the Albertus bar at around 3am.

Fans belted out the popular chant Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday as Jeff Beck's record played on in the background.

Watch the footage above.