VIDEO: On-the-run lorry driver hunted after crash in Sheffield

A lorry driver is on the run after a collision in Sheffield yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, after a lorry overturned at around 6.50pm.

But when police officers arrived the driver was not at the scene and has not yet been traced.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the incident, which happened close to the junction with Greasbro Road.

The road was blocked for a number of hours while enquiries were carried out and arrangements were made for the lorry to be recovered from the crash scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police in Sheffield want to hear from you if you hold any information about a collision on Shepcote Lane yesterday evening.

"Officers are keen to speak with the driver, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the collision."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 782 of November 13.