VIDEO: Meet the steely Sheffield businessman gunning to be Lord Sugar's next Apprentice

The Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady would like to clarify he is not from Cheshire but from 'glorious' Sheffield.

The Apprentice contestant Andrew Brady would like to clarify he is not from Cheshire but from 'glorious' Sheffield.

A national newspaper report made no mention of his beloved Steel City and Andrew, 26, is proud of where he started out in his quest for business stardom.

He's one of the 18 plucky contestants battling it out to become TV business mogul Lord Sugar's new protegé and he's well up for the challenge.

Born in Dronfield, Andrew attended St Andrew's Primary School in the town before heading down the road to St Mary's Catholic High in Chesterfield.

He attended Sheffield Hallam University and and his climb up the business ladder began. He now works in the aerospace industry as a project manager in Cheshire where's he's lived for eight months.

Despite his north Derbyshire upbringing, Andrew calls Sheffield his home.

"I tell everyone I'm from Sheffield - It's the best city in the world," said Andrew, speaking over the phone as he lets on the misses the Sheffield accent in his new home of Cheshire.

"The place gives you a good grounding in business - the people have got grit and sheer determination. People aren't often given things on a plate and they go out and graft."

The competition will be tough but Andrew thinks he has the edge over the other 17 contestants.

Andrew from Sheffield is gunning to be Lord Sugar's next apprentice

He's a quirky character, and told BBC bosses in his profile video he 'gets on a bus and makes friends with 70-year-old women'.

Andrew draws comparisons to Clark Kent in appearance but he adds others say TV fashion guru Gok Wan.

He admits he doesn't take himself too seriously - he enjoys the gym and a 'cocktail or ten' but loves a pint of real ale when he's back in Sheffield. Andrew adds his focus is truly on the prize.

"I'm the kind of contestant who is savvy, hardworking, but most importantly, fun to be around. I'm the person who knows exactly what people need to do, work their backside off and get stuff done and that's who I am.

Andrew in the official The Apprentice trailer ...

"I don't take things too seriously, criticism and is water off a duck's back I don't get intimidated by anyone. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I give everything I can to do the job I get given.

"At the same time I'm not here to give people a hard time, people will make mistakes on the show you just have to brush it off and get on with it and think about what's coming next. That's the attitude I've taken throughout life.

"I give everything that I have and it doesn't change whether I'm trying to win or whether I'm turning up to do a shift at work."

Andrew's business inspiration doesn't come from celebs such as Lord Sugar himself. His motivation and drive to succeed is founded much closer to home.

"My granddad passed away when I was 13," he said.

"He was the hardest worker I've ever come across. He worked down the pit.

Andrew Brady. Picture: BBC

"I don't hold celebrities in high regard in terms of inspiration or aspiring to be them - the best qualities in life I've taken forward are from my parents and grandparents."

See how Andrew gets on when The Apprentice returns to BBC One at 9pm tomorrow night.