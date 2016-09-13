VIDEO: Lightning strikes Sheffield as thunder and heavy rain storms lash city

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Hopefully you enjoyed the hot, sunny weather today - because tonight thunder, lightning and heavy downpours have begun to batter Sheffield.

The unseasonably hot weather - with temperatures as high as 27 degrees C in parts of the city today - have tonight given way to this storm, as seen in the video here.

Lightning over Sheffield tonight. Photo: Beth Whithorn

Lightning has been reported across the city, along with thunder cracks and torrential rain.

But don't worry - the storm should only be a few hours long.

The Met Office forecast says: "Any heavy showers and locally torrential, thundery downpours will gradually ease and clear north overnight.

"This will leave a mainly dry but warm and muggy night. Some mist, fog and low cloud will form in places, especially near the coast. Minimum Temperature 15 °C."

Video: Ben Green

Photo: Beth Whithorn