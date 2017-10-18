VIDEO: Knifeman reportedly at large in Sheffield city centre after stabbing

Have your say

A knifeman is reportedly at large in Sheffield city centre this afternoon after stabbing another man.

Police cordoned off an area close to the Cathedral at around 12.30pm after reports that a man had been knifed.

Police car.

An officer at the scene told how witnesses said there had been an argument between two men and a knife was allegedly used.

He added: "A male casualty was taken to hospital and the other ran off after the incident."

There appeared to be clothes with blood on them on the floor inside the police cordon.

Two police cars and an ambulance were also at the scene.

Police and ambulance at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a response.

The cordoned off area.

