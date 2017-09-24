VIDEO: Jubilant Sheffield United fans block London Road as they celebrate victory in Steel City derby

Sheffield United fans have blocked London Road as they celebrate their victory over the Owls in today's Steel City derby.

Blades supporters can be seen thronging the road, just south of the city centre, and chanting in this video shared on Twitter.

There is a huge police presence, including officers with dogs, in the area and buses are being diveretd.

The footage was uploaded by Councillor Magid Magid, the city's deputy lord mayor after United claimed bragging rights by completing a 4-2 victory at Hillsborough.

He tweeted: "London Road is blocked with chants of 'This City Is Ours'. There is no Police available to intervene. Chaos!"

There was a heavy police presence around the city centre today in Hillsborough, and the derby appears to have passed off largely peacefully so far today.

A driver tries to pass Blades fans in London Road

Benedict Hunjan tweeted: "What the hell is going on at the end of London Road right now (centre end) and why are there no police to be seen?!"