Video: John Shuttleworth and the Everly Pregnant Brothers launch Sheffield tree campaign beer

Sheffield's comedy finest helped launch a beer brewed to help the city's tree campaign.

John Shuttleworth and the Everley Pregnant Brothers were special guests at The Harlequin pub on Wednesday night as the first pint of Yellow Ribbon ale was pulled.

Exit 33 Brewing, based off City Road, is producing the beer, and 10p from every pint will go towards the campaigners' legal fund.

Calvin Payne, who today could be sent to prison for breaking a council-led injunction stopping people standing inside safety barriers put up around trees, was given the first pint of Yellow Ribbon.

He was wished 'good luck' by Shuttleworth - a character played by Graham Fellows, who rose to fame as Jilted John in the late seventies - after the 'versatile singer/songwriter' played a new version of his 'Save The Whale' song, called 'Save The Trees'.

The Everly Pregnant Brothers, who specialise in Sheffield versions of classic songs, were also there to perform 'Don't Cut 'Em Down' - a take on ELO's 'Don't Bring Me Down'.

John Shuttleworth and Dave Dillner launch Yellow Ribbon ale at The Harlequin pub. Photo: Dave Dillner/YouTube

The Everly Pregnant Brothers perform at The Harlequin. Photo: Louise Wilcockson/YouTube