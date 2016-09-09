VIDEO: Jockey's eye view of what riders will face in tomorrow's St Leger at Doncaster

This is the fantastic view the winner of the St Leger is set to see in Doncaster tomorrow.

Fresh from his success yesterday at Town Moor, in-form jockey Oisin Murphy has revealed the keys to riding the Ladbrokes St Leger ahead of the race by filming a point of view ride of the Doncaster track on horseback.

Having ridden last year’s Ladbrokes St Leger winner, Simple Verse to a thrilling victory in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster yesterday over the same course and distance as the St Leger itself, Murphy guides viewers around the track ahead of this year’s Classic contest, in which he will partner Ormito.

Video courtesy of QIPCO British Champions Series.

Murphy said, “The Ladbrokes St Leger is Britain’s oldest Classic and a very important race.

"It would be a massive honour to win it and a dream come true! It’s great to have won over the course and distance yesterday with Simple Verse, and a real confidence boost ahead of my ride in the actual race on Saturday.”

Oisin Murphy will be riding in the St Leger at Doncaster tomorrow.

“It was good fun creating the video and hopefully it will give people an insight into riding the track and how we’ll each be trying to win on Saturday.”

In the video, Murphy emphasises the need to get a good early position saying: “It’s very important when you jump out that you get as close to the rail as you can, you don’t want to be covering extra ground. Obviously it’s very competitive and the best jockeys manage to get in and often you find the worst horses are stuck out wide.”

Simple Verse was produced late to win in the closing stages in yesterday’s feature race and Murphy hints that the best chance of success comes by following the ‘right horses’ all the way in to the straight and maintaining your patience before setting off with two furlongs to go.

“With a big field it can be quite difficult to pick the right horse to follow, but hopefully with a bit of luck I’ll be following the right one this year,” he said.

Oisin Murphy is riding in tomorrow's St Leger. Photo: QIPCO British Champions Series

“It’s a very long straight at Doncaster and the horse making the running will often get attacked early, so you want to have that in mind. You get thrown off the turn often and start racing up the middle of the track. That’s when you give them a squeeze. It’s a long way but you just try and grab a hold of them.

“At two furlongs, that’s when you start racing and you give them a good squeeze and finish as close as possible, pushing them out right to the line.”

Murphy has his first ride in the world’s oldest Classic this weekend and has the chance to add his name to a list of winners which includes Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery and Frankie Dettori.

* Video courtesy of QIPCO British Champions Series.