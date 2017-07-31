VIDEO: Inside the 'wreck and ruin' of Sheffield's abandoned Ski Village

Sheffied's Ski Village was once one of the city's biggest tourist attractions when it opened in 1988.

Visitors flocked from all over country to try out one of the largest artificial ski resorts in Europe until it was decimated by fire in 2012.

Since its initial closure in April 2012, the site has become a blackspot for arson attacks, vandalism, grafitti and fly-tipping.

Figures from 2016 revealed that there had been around 60 fires at the site in the last five years.

The derelict site is now owned by Sheffield Council. At the end of last year council bosses asked investors and developers to put forward ideas for the site.

Proposals put forward so far include transforming it into a mountain bike trail and national snow centre.

The council wants to attract a developer to transform the site into a nationally-significant attraction which will cement Sheffield’s reputation as 'The Outdoor City' - the UK’s leading destination for people seeking outdoor adventure, city culture and rural escapes.

However, as this video shows, the site is currently in a state of disrepair and a shadow of its former, glorious self.

A team of 'walking explorers' filmed themselves trekking through the site, revealing the true scale of fire damage and vandalism at the site.

The explorers discover where the ski lodge once stood but reveal there is now "almost nothing left of it".

One of the explorers on the video says that it is "such a shame when things like this happen" due to its popularity, adding that it is now "wreck and ruins".

The explorer then goes on to describe the scene as "post-apocolyptic" and says it's as if a "nuclear bomb" has been dropped on it.

The Ski Village was a hugely popular attraction with visitors and sportspeople alike, with Sheffield's own James Woods regularly practicing on the site.

The sports star began skiing at the dry slopes at ten-years-old before going on to forge a career as a world-class slopestyle skier.

Woods even represented the UK at the Winter Olympics in Sochi 2014, coming fifth in the first ever ski slopestyle final at the Games.