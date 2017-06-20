VIDEO: Inside Sheffield's hottest 70s cabaret club - did you ever go to Club Fiesta?

It was once one of the hottest night spots in Europe attracting a galaxy of musical stars and entertainers.

And now vintage footage of Club Fiesta, Sheffield, has emerged showing just how hard the city used to party during the 1960s and 70s.

Artists who played the venue - in the Odeon cinema building on Arundel Gate - included Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, The 3 degrees, Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, BB King, Tommy Cooper, and Morecambe and Wise.

The night spot cost £500,000 - big money in those days - and took two years to build.

The video, uploaded by a relative of the former owners on YouTube, shows acts including musicians, bands and jugglers entertaining 70s clad revellers on the dancefloor.

Clubbers can be seen drinking, dancing and smoking inside the glamorous club, while enjoying the entertainment. If you look closely you might be able to spot someone you know - or perhaps even your parents?

It was opened by brothers Keith and Jim Lipthorpe in August 1970 and became a huge hit with city revellers and was reputed to have been the largest club in Europe with a 1,300 seat ampitheatre, a cavernous disco, several bars and a high-end restaurant.

It was hottest venue in the city where bikini-clad Fiesta Fawn Girls served up drinks and a bit of glitz and glamour.

.Some of the biggest stars of the 1960s and 70s performed there, generally for a week at a time, and the opening act was The Shadows.

In August 1972 it was even rumoured that the king of rock n roll was due to play there in his only appearance outside the US.

The Lipthorpe brothers announced they had all but secured an appearance by Elvis Presley, causing headlines across the globe - but it was not to be after the negotiations broke down because Elvis's manager Colonel Tom Parker's demands had become too much.

His insistence 20 more phone lines be installed at the venue – meaning a reconfiguration of the entire building – could not be met.

“I realised it was becoming hopeless,” The Star was told in 2012.

Neil Anderson, author of No Siesta ’Til Club Fiesta said in an era of working men's clubs Fiesta was 'brash and confident and glitzy'.

It employed a whopping 150 staff and incredibly, even had its own monthly newspaper and a mini travel agent which arranged weekend cruises to nightlife hotspots like Amsterdam.

Thanks to the city's steel and mining industries workers had cash in their pockets and wanted to work hard and play hard.

The city's booming industrial economy and flourishing employment scene meant Fiesta raked in the profits.

But its success was also to become its downfall and the club stayed open just six years.

The workforce regularly went on strike and ran up such mammoth bills it eventually ruined Jim and Keith Lipthorpe. The pair had disastrously experimented with opening another even bigger venue in Cleveland.

It had gone under within six months, sucking finances away from Sheffield’s Fiesta.

The run of bad luck meant on May 17, 1976, they suddenly announced their Norton Entertainments Limited company was being liquidated and the Fiesta nightclub was shutting.

