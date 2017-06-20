VIDEO: Inside iconic Sheffield city centre pub in the 1980s - can you spot yourself?

It was once one of Sheffield's best loved pubs - and now you can set foot in The Stonehouse all over again.

Footage from inside the popular city centre bar has recently emerged once more on YouTube - and drinkers can roll back nearly 30 years to the fashions, decor, drinks and hairstyles of the era.

The watering hole, complete with a vivid array of pillars and potted plants was a popular stopping off point for drinkers en route to equally legendary Sheffield club Cairo Jax.

The admittedly wobbly video footage, which looks like it was filmed by someone testing or unfamilar with a video camera, pans around the bar and shows a variety of drinkers knocking back the tipples of the day.

The camera operator zooms in on beer pumps and optics, as well as panning around the bar area - done out in typical 1980s and early 90s decor.

Uploaded by a user called Ian Watkinson, the four minute video, entitled The Stonehouse Sheffield Pub 80s, is soundtracked by Alphaville classic Forever Young and comes with the message: "Anyone recognise themselves?"

The pub was an popular Sheffield watering hole.

Drinkers enjoy a laugh in a still from the video. (Photo: YouTube).

Do you recognise anyone in the clip?