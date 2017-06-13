VIDEO: Hundreds gather in Sheffield for protest against Tory and DUP deal

Hundreds of people gathered in Sheffield city centre tonight to protest against the Conservative's plan to form a government with the support of the DUP.

Several hundred people congregated in Barker's Pool at 6pm as they called on Theresa May to abandon the 'coalition of chaos'.

Kayleigh Walker.

They also expressed their wish to disassociate themselves from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.

The party has long held anti-abortion and anti-same sex marriage policies.

Laura Gascoyne, aged 21, of Sheffield, said: "Some of the DUP's views are a disgrace. This will set the country back decades."

Ian Brown, aged 36, also of Sheffield, added: "If Theresa May's deal with the DUP backfires and the troubles start again in Northern Ireland that would be a disaster."

Ian Brown and Laura Gascoyne.

Kayleigh Walker, aged 27, said: "It is all very chaotic and uncertain, certainly not strong and stable. I don't think Theresa May will last long as PM."

Sheffield Young Labour, which organised the protest, said in a statement: "Let us stand in opposition to this coalition of chaos, which none of us voted for, who didn't win the popular vote and cannot be said to represent us in any way.

"Let's fight for a properly funded NHS, a better education system, no tuition fees, a £10 minimum wage, workers rights, environmental protections, and for a future."

Talks between Theresa May and the DUP over a deal that would prop up the Conservative Government have been described by both parties as being "constructive."

Protesters in Barker's Pool.

The discussions, which have been held today, have moved from Number 10 to Parliament to allow the Prime Minister to speak in the Commons. DUP leader Arlene Foster, who was accompanied by deputy Nigel Dodds, said she believed there would be a "successful conclusion" soon.

A confidence and supply deal is likely to be arranged between the two parties, securing the Conservatives a majority in Parliament on key votes.

A deal is expected to be announced in the coming days and the government have confirmed they will delay the Queen’s Speech to provide more time for talks.