VIDEO: Huge argument erupts at Sheffield discount store as shoppers accused of skipping FOUR HOUR queues

Huge arguments broke out at Bargain Buys in Sheffield this afternoon after a group of shoppers were accused of trying to skip the lengthy queues.

Shoppers braved the 'manic' conditions at Bargain Buys in Meadowhall Retail Park today to find the best deals in the store's sale.

Queues inside Bargain Buys (s)

Bargain hunters waited in queues for more than four hours as they tried to get their hands on a range of discounted items.

However, it seems that some shoppers were not willing to wait in the huge queues and attempted to skip to the front of the line.

This video, sent into the Star, captures the moment furious shoppers accused the group of pushing into the queue.

In the video, shoppers are seen shouting at the group and ordering them to get to the back of the queue.

A Bargain Buys manager can then be seen ordering the group to the back of the queue after they are pointed out by fellow shoppers.

The store opened at 8.30am with huge queues already forming just half an hour later.

Shoppers said that, after a short time, items had been thrown over the floor of the store with many others not willing to brave the 'hectic conditions'.

One woman said that she only got to the front of the queue at 2.20pm after starting at 10am.

Bargain Buys has been approached for a comment.