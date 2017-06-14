VIDEO: 'How Muslims helped save countless lives during Grenfell Tower blaze tragedy'

Muslims staying up to pray as part of their religion helped to save lives during the London Grenfell Tower block tragedy.

One woman's passionate account of the part Muslims played in raising the alarm and helping to save lives during the blaze, in which at least 12 people died, has gone viral on social media.

Those of Muslim faith are currently observing Ramadan, and Muslims were coming home from Taraweeh prayers at a Mosque or waking up for Suhoor, which is a pre-fast meal, when the blaze broke out, according to several reports from those involved in the incident. If it wasn't for the religious practices being observed, they wouldn't have been awake in the early hours of the morning when the blaze broke out.

Throughout the day, hundreds of concerned local people, without anyone asking, have turned out to help since Grenfell Tower was engulfed in flames.

The Maxilla Social Club has been turned into an impromptu donation drop-in centre since 2am.

It has been flooded with people taking clothes, bedding and food. Some residents just showed up and said "do you need a hand, I have not brought anything but I can offer my time and help".

Joe Walsh, who runs the Maxilla Social Club, said that volunteers had been on hand collecting donations, making cups of tea and been available for a chat since 2am.

He said these included youngsters who stopped to go and sit their A-level exams before rushing back to help.

Mr Walsh said: "We have been here since 2am and we will probably be here all night.

"We have accepted food and clothing. The only thing we are not accepting is cash. We are sending them to the Christian centre for that.

"It has been the community who did all this.

"I am only surprised by how much the community have helped, but the community have always been good around here."