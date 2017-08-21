VIDEO: How did Sheffield Wednesday fans fare when they took on TV football goal scoring challenge?

This is the moment a group of Sheffield Wednesday fans showed off their shooting skills on national TV.

The group of Owls fans pulled on their football boots to take part in Sky's Soccer AM show ahead of the club's 1-0 win over Fulham in the capital on Sunday - and proved they were just as handy in front of goal when they took on the programme's Volley Challenge.

Fans of all clubs take in in turn throughout the season to score goals on the volley - and the Owls fans managed to put 11 past the 'keeper on Saturday morning's show - with some real belters that might have made Carlos Carvalhal sit up and take notice.

The fans were aiming to walk away with £500 - by slotting the ball into the 'top bin' - one of two wheelie bins placed in the top left and top right hand corners of the goal.

But despite clocking up 11 shots on target, none of the Wednesday fans managed to find the elusive prize winning target.