VIDEO: Homeless people 'living behind bins' after Sheffield Tent City closure

Homeless people are ending up living behind bins in Sheffield city centre just weeks after a camp for people without a roof over their heads was shut down.

More than a dozen people were living at Sheffield Tent City outside Park Hill flats until it was closed down by Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police after the authorities were granted a closure order in court.

People living behind bins in Sheffield city centre.

Tent City founder Anthony Cunningham bemoaned a lack of support from the authorities and said it was created to give homeless people a safe haven, but the council closed it citing that the camp was 'unsafe' and better help can be offered elsewhere.

But just weeks after the camp was closed down, Mr Cunningham has now released a video showing two people in sleeping bags living behind industrial bins.

The 31-year-old said: "This is an absolute disgrace. This is the reality of what is happening in our country right now.

"Obviously they have been through the system and they are back out on the streets going round and round in circles.

Anthony Cunningham.

"This is why we had Tent City up in the first place - to keep people safe and engage with services."

An online fundraising campaign to create a breakfast club to feed the homeless has received nearly £500 in donations towards a £1000 target.

Sheffield Council has repeatedly explained that those living at Tent City either had somewhere to stay, had left accommodation or had declined it. The authority has pledged to continue to offer support to those affected.