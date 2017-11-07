VIDEO: 'His mum's going to give him a clip isn't she?' Liam Gallagher launches hilarious attack on Arctic Monkeys singer's 'American' accent

He's known for his outspoken views - and now Liam Gallagher has torn into Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

For the former Oasis lead singer took a swipe at the singer's dress sense, hair and accent - and added that the star's mum should "give him a clip."

Discussing singing in his own unique Mancunian drawl, Gallager told Radio 1's Greg James that he really can't be doing with singers who put on fake accents - and Turner is at the top of his hitlist.

When James told the singer, currently riding high with his debut solo album As You Were, about singing in his own voice, he replied: "Yeah, the singing's alright for me, you know what I mean?

"It's when the do an interview and that later on down the line and they've been to America once and they come back and they start speaking American, you know what I mean?

"Like the geezer out of the Arctic Monkeys. He did it didn't he? He started getting his hair in a quiff and biker leather jackets on, you know what I mean?

"It's like when he goes back to his mam's does he really walk in with that biker leather jacket on and go (puts on American accent): "Hey mom, can I have some tea?"

"She's going to give him a clip isn't she?"

The band themselves famously tackled sham accents on 2006 single Fake Tales of San Francisco, which included the lines: "He talks of San Francisco, he's from Hunter's Bar

I don't quite know the distance, but I'm sure that's far" and "you're not from New York City, you're from Rotherham."