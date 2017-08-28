VIDEO: Full Monty star's trip down memory lane for 20th anniversary of iconic Sheffield film

Have your say

Actor Paul Barber has recalled sunny Sheffield days and a sorrow for declining industry during a nostalgic trip back to the city where the Full Monty was set.

Paul was back in the Steel City last week for a 20th anniversary screening of the film.

A packed house was at the Light Cinema Experience for the event.

The Unite the Union Brass Band, the same musical outfit from the film, played in the cinema before the screening, and on the Moor outside.

The audience reaction to the classic proved that it is still as well loved as ever.

And the man who played Horse got the biggest cheer of all on his first appearance: his dance audition which took place in the fictitious Millthorpe Steelworks building.

While most of the locations were 'great', that one evoked different feelings.

"That was quite sad, really," Paul said.

"Because I thought to myself 'wow, this was an industrial town'."

It was a far cry from the opening credits, Sheffield's 'city on the move'.

"I loved all that," Paul said.

"You had the industry. The smoke coming out of the chimneys.

"You can imagine all these workers in this factory. And we were in it, and it was disused."

It didn't ruin Paul's experience of Sheffield.

"I loved it, because it was sunny every day," he said.

"We started filming in June or July.

"We all stayed at the same hotel.

"You could see the town centre from it, on the top floor.

"I think somebody said it had been knocked down now, so I don't know [which one it was]."

They couldn't have known at the time how big the film would become.

The first inkling Paul had that it was going to be popular was when he had an answering machine message inviting him to the Los Angeles premiere.

"I'd never had a voice like that on my phone," he said, referring the 20th Century Fox representative.

He went, along with the majority of the stars.

"It was great," he said.

Paul's visit to Sheffield was the second he'd had in recent years.

He had been back to take part in documentary, The Real Full Monty, which followed a group of celebrities who were stripping for charity.

"That was quite emotional, really, to go back there, and be on that stage and see all those, A-list celebrities getting their kit off," he said.

Unemployment was a central theme to the film, and Paul said it would be worse for people without jobs now.

"Because, for lots of the kids coming out of college and university now, there's no labouring jobs anymore," he said.

"The labour's gone. The steel work industry is gone."

Raised in Liverpool, Paul now lives in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

The man who also played Denzil Tulser in Only Fools and Horses said he hardly went a day without being recognised.

"People don't know whether to shout 'Horse' in the street or 'Denzil'," he said.

"I'm having to live with two names."

One of the Full Monty's most memorable scenes was the job queue sequence filmed in the Burton Street Foundation, Hillsborough.

It took plenty of takes.

"We did it about three or four times," Paul said.

Director Peter Cattaneo would call 'cut' numerous times.

"We all thought it was us in the line," Paul said.

It was the camera operators laughing too much, making the cameras shake.