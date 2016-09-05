VIDEO: Frank Sinatra and flowers - bizarre tale of how Brian Clough tried to sign former Sheffield United legend Dean Saunders

Former Sheffield United legend Dean Saunders has revealed the bizarre tale of how football legend Brian Clough once tried to sign him - by wooing him with Frank Sinatra and flowers.

The story, which dates back to 1991, was revealed over the weekend in a radio interview with Saunders talking about how the legendary Nottingham Forest boss tried to secure his signature.

At the time, the Derby County striker had just suffered relegation with The Rams - despite netting 17 goals in the 1990-91 campaign.

His tally didn't go unnoticed, however, and the Welshman caught the attention from a host of top flight clubs. Liverpool, Everton and Nottingham Forest were all interested in acquiring the striker's services.

After meeting with Howard Kendall (Everton's then-boss), Saunders had an appointment with Forest manager and legend Brian Clough in the afternoon.

Taking place at Alan Hill's house, Saunders met Archie Gemmill and Brian Clough - and what ensued is probably the most bizarre business meeting you'll ever bear witness to.

To give you an idea, the story features Clough on his knees, digging up Hill's flowers, singing Frank Sinatra, giving Saunders a signed Stuart Pearce shirt and turning up at the striker's house before he's even got back.

