VIDEO: Eerie glimpse inside abandoned and graffiti strewn Sheffield luxury hotel where Pele once stayed

It once welcomed Brazilian football legend Pele as a guest - but this is the sorry state of Sheffield's famed Hallam Tower Hotel today.

The £1 million hotel was THE place to stay in its heyday, but as this video shows, it is now an abandoned eyesore and a magnet for graffiti artists and urban explorers.

Construction on the towering Fulwood building began in 1963 and for several decades, it welcomed a string of star guests, including the Brazilian ace, who stayed there in the early 1970s.

But since its closure more than a decade ago, it has rapidly deteriorated - even though it still offers stunning over the city, as this video, uploaded to YouTube this week, shows.

The clip shows a team of urban explorers taking a glimpse inside the building which is awaiting redevelopment.

The hotel opened in 1965 and boasted 136 bedrooms over 11 floors with more than 150 staff working across the hotel which covered a three and a half acre site.

The glamorous interior of the hotel is now just a wrecked shell.

Being one of the first luxury hotels built in the region since the end of the Second World War, the city and the building's owners were keen to capitalise on the hotel's modern look and it appeared in an advertisement for the Ford Galaxie 500 and in the promotional film; Sheffield… City on the Move, which later resurfaced in the opening of The Full Monty.

Several times during the 1960s the hotel restaurant appeared in Egon Ronay's Guide to British Eateries and achieved a four star rating from the AA.

For the 1966 World Cup, Hillsborough Stadium was the 'home' ground of the Swiss team and their over night accommodation was the Hallam Tower Hotel.

The hotel eventually closed, along with the attached Spirit Health Club, on 18 April 2004

The Hallam Tower welcomed a string of showbiz guests over the years.

Since then, various redevelopment proposals to turn it into residential accommodation have been mooted, but none became a reality.

Sheffield's abandoned Hallam Tower.