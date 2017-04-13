VIDEO: Council apologies after CCTV catches binmen throwing rubbish around in South Yorkshire street

A mum-of-two has hit out after her CCTV caught binmen throwing around recycling sacks and knocking over a bin when they stopped to collect rubbish.

Cheryl Parker was shocked when she checked her CCTV to find out what had happened to her missing white sack on Tuesday morning.

The footage shows the binmen emptying the white sacks before chucking one on top of Cheryl’s car, and then throwing one over a blue bin.

The 45-year-old, from Barnsley, said: “Our binmen used to be so nice. They would pick up stray bits of rubbish and make sure bins were put back neatly.

“But something has happened in the past year, I’m not sure what, and their work seems to have got quite shoddy. It’s like they don’t care

“It has made me quite angry. We pay our council tax to pay for these services, we at least our property to be treated with a bit of respect."

Barnsley Council has since issued an apology over the incident.

In a statement, the authority said: "We are aware of a video our waste collection service being shared on social media.

"Barnsley Council aims to deliver a consistently high standard of service and this clearly falls short. This behaviour is totally unacceptable and a full investigation will be carried out.

"We thank the resident for getting in touch and apologise for the level of service she received and any distress caused."