VIDEO: Concerns grow for welfare of South Yorkshire woman

Police have release CCTV footage of a South Yorkshire woman who officers are increasingly keen to trace.

Officers were called to Tesco in Biscay Way, Wath, at about 1.20pm on Monday after staff became concerned about a woman who left the supermarket a short time before.

The CCTV shows the last sighting of the woman, whose identify is unknown.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers had 'growing concerns' about the woman's welfare and wanted to hear from anyone who recognised her and could give information on her whereabouts.

Call 101 quoting incident 506 of April 17.

