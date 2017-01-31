VIDEO: CCTV footage shows clash between Sheffield United and Manchester United fans

CCTV footage has been released showing a clash between Sheffield United and Manchester United fans.

They clashed in Manchester ahead of an FA Cup fixture last January.

Football banning orders have been handed out to 23 Manchester fans altogether following the disturbance, which involved more than 100 rival supporters.

Bottles were thrown at officers amid the scuffles, but no-one was injured, Greater Manchester Police said.

Those identified as being involved in the disorder received football banning orders ranging from three to five years, including 12 dealt with yesterday.

The following received banning orders:

- Gavin Pinder, 39, of Lord Lane, Failsworth, Greater Manchester

- Karl Anderson, 31, of Woodward Street, Ancoats, Manchester

- Lee Berrie, 27, of Heather Close, Burscough, Ormskirk

- Gareth Yates, 41, of Boothdale Drive, Audenshaw, Greater Manchester

- Louis Bates, 24, of Kearsley Road, Crumpsall, Manchester

- David Kerr, 48, of Trevor Road, Burscough, Ormskirk

- Conor Gavin, 25, of Sedgley Road, Crumpsall, Manchester

- Anthony Ewbank, 33, of Old Road, Failsworth, Greater Manchester

- Simon Wale, 41, of Hesters Way Lane, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

- Jay Cornforth, 21, of Ashton Old Road, Beswick, Manchester

- Gary Singleton, 37, of Crown Street, Farington, Leyland

- Michael Hughes, 25, of Bollington Road, Ancoats, Manchester