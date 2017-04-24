VIDEO: Can you give Manny the special Sheffield home he needs?

This ‘gorgeous guy’ is Manny, a six-year-old Staffie crossbread who needs a ‘super special’ Sheffield home to settle in.

He was taken in to RSPCA Sheffield in December following concerns for his welfare, and after a few months of love and attention from staff there he is now ready to look for a new place to stay.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said it can take him some time to trust new people, but once he does feel safe, he ‘loves with everything he has’.

He added: “He is an exceptionally affectionate and gentle little man than needs a super special home so he can finally be happy.

“Now Manny is comfortable in his kennel surroundings, he is coming out of his shell a little more each day and we finally found out that he adores playing with tennis balls.

“He is a serious squeezy cheese fan and he is full of silliness and fun. He loves relaxation time and a good cuddle with his favourite people.”

Manny would benefit from being in an adult home where he is the only pet and does not have to spend much time alone.

Several sessions will be needed to help his new owners form a bond with him before taking him home.

Adam added: “In a stable home with a lovely family we know this boy will absolutely blossom into the gorgeous guy we know he wants to be.”

Call 0114 2898050 if you think you can help.