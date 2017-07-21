VIDEO: Busy Sheffield road closed after water main erupts - hours before Tramlines kicks off

Have your say

Motorists flocking to Tramlines festival have been warned that a busy Sheffield road has been closed due to a burst water main.

Tramlines festival kicks off today and music fans will be flocking in their droves to Sheffield today for the weekend.

However, West Bar roundabout has now been closed after a water main burst at around 1.30pm.

Videos on social media show motorists trying to brave the flood water before the road was closed off by Yorkshire Water engineers.

The road closure is set to affect Tramline visitors with thousands of fans making their way to Sheffield.