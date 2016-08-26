VIDEO: Bid to stop passengers ‘surfing’ on back of Sheffield buses with new device

A Sheffield bus firm has revealed it will being fitting ‘anti-surf’ devices to some of its buses after footage emerged of two men clinging onto a moving bus.

The pair were captured on mobile phone footage standing on the rear bumper of a TM Travel bus as it made its way along Prince of Wales Road in Darnall.

A spokesman for the firm today said: “Whilst it may seem like fun at the time for these people, they are at risk of falling off and, more seriously, at a very high risk of being hit by other traffic.”

The new devices will be used in ‘high risk’ areas where the offence is more likely to take place.

The firm also uses ‘Trojan buses’ with police on board to catch criminals in the act, it said.