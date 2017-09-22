VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys' drummer soundtracks ad for new Sheffield bar

Arctic Monkeys' drummer Matt Helders has soundtracked an advert for a new bar opening in his hometown of Sheffield.

The advert was revealed on Twitter for the 'Public' bar set to be opened in the former men's toilets next to Sheffield Town Hall.

The venue, on Surrey Street, is being created by the team behind places including The Great Gatsby, on Division Street, and Picture House Social on Abbeydale Road.

A precise opening date has yet to be announced, but the venture's new Twitter profile states the bar is 'arriving in the autumn'.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys are rumoured to be releasing their latest album before the end of the year.