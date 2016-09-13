VIDEO: Angry footballer rips up referee's red card after being sent off in Doncaster match

This is the moment a fuming footballer ripped up a referee's red card after being sent off during a five a side match in Doncaster.

Footage has emerged of the angry scenes at the town's Goals football centre last night after the unnamed player was sent for an early bath.

The irate player can be seen stomping away from the referee, ripping the card to pieces and hurling it to the floor as bewildered fellow players look on.

The player, dressed entirely in black, was taking part in the Dominos Monday Night Premiership five-a-side league game between the comically named Steaua Needarest and Ji Sung Park The Bus.

The footballer, who was playing for Needarest, became involved in a slanging match with the red-tracksuited ref after claiming that a goal scored by his opponents was illegal.

When he refused to accept the ref's decision that the goal would be allowed to stand, he was shown the red card - and reacted by grabbing it and stomping off the field, scattering it behind him as he stormed off.

Although the caption on the video states that the fixture was between MK Dongs and Bayer Neverlusen, Goals has confirmed that they were not the two sides involved - the previous sides had over-run their alloted time slot at the outdoor, all weather complex in Worcester Avenue, Wheatley.

Several pitches at the centre are fitted with cameras which capture the action and goals so players can relive their highlights in the bar afterwards as well as sharing them on social media with their friends.

A spokesman for Goals tweeted the footage and said: "We need to raise £1.50 for a new referees card after last night it was ripped up lol."

He added: "Their opponents scored a goal, he claimed his foot was in the box when he scored and the ref didn't agree. Other footage clearly shows him NOT in the area so he lost his head, the ref carded him so he took it and ripped it up."

The final score was 4-2 to Ji Sung Park The Bus, who have won every game since the centre opened last year.

Players joining a Goals Doncaster league this September will receive a kit and their first game free.