VIDEO AND PICTURES: Watch Sheffield Council workers' hilarious Full Monty song and dance tribute

A string of Sheffield City Council workers swapped their shovels for song and drills for dance to film a hilarious Full Monty spoof video.

Maintenance workers were filmed in various locations across the city for the clip which was created to promote Sheffield Smoke Free, the service which encourages smokers to quit the habit.

Dressing in their hi-viz jackets, the string of male workers are seen bumping and grinding and singing along to the song You Can Leave Your Hat On, which famously featured in the closing scene of the Sheffield set movie about a gang of ex-steelworkers who turn to stripping to make a living more than 20 years ago.

The updated version shows workers dancing and miming along to a new version of the Joe Cocker track, entitled "You Can Leave Your Patch On" and which contains lyrics such as "Baby take off your coat, stinks of smoke" and "get rid of the ash, more cash to splash."

The video, uploaded to video sharing website YouTube, offers a variety of ways and reasons to give up cigarettes and smoking and reveals that smokers are four times more likely to quit by using the service.

Further details about Sheffield Smoke Free are available on 0330 660 1166.

Various council workers star in the film. (Photo: YouTube).

Workers were filmed across the city. (Photo: YouTube).