VIDEO AND PICTURES: Appeal for information after police officer hospitalised with serious injuries in Doncaster incident

A police officer has appealed to the public for help after one of his colleagues was taken to hospital with serious injuries as he dealt with an incident in Doncaster this morning.

The male officer, who has not yet been named, is believed to have suffered head injuries as he went to make an arrest in Hexthorpe.

Forensic officers at the scene in Hexthorpe. (Photo: Marie Caley).

Three people - a woman and two men - have been arrested following the incident which took place at around 7.30am this morning on the corner of Urban Road and Sheardown Street.

The scene has been cordoned off by numerous police officers and DCI Martin Tate, who is leading the investigation said: "We are taking it very seriously.

"We don't know the full extent of his injuries and don't know what happened so we are doing everything we need to at the scene.

"If I could appeal for local people to give us information. A number of people have come forward as witnesses with information which has been fantastic. We have had a great response from the local community."

The road has been sealed off by police. (Photo: Marie Caley).

He has denied earlier reports that the officer was stabbed.

It is understood that the officer was attempting to make an arrest following an incident involving a vehicle which had crashed in Cleveland Street in Doncaster.

The occupants fled the scene towards Cherry Tree Lane, near to where the attack took place.

The officer is understood to be receiving treatment at Doncaster Royal Infirmary while the three people detained in connection with the incident are still in police custody.