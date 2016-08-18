VIDEO: Amazing footage of how Sheffield looked in 1902

Have you ever wondered what Sheffield looked like in 1902?

Well, you’re in luck. This video shows rare footage of the steel city in the Edwardian era, at the turn of the century.

The footage shows double decker trams running through the middle of the city, in a smoggy and much different vision of Sheffield.

1902 was also a significant year for football in the city. The 1902-1903 season was the first time Sheffield Wednesday won the First Division title, beating Aston Villa by a single point.

Sheffield United finished 4th. Manchester City won the Second Division, while Woolwich Arsenal came 3rd and Manchester United were 5th. Chelsea weren’t in league football at all.

What a difference 110 years makes...