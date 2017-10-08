VIDEO: Air ambulance touches down again in Doncaster park after crash

Have your say

The air ambulance has landed in a Doncaster park for the second time this weekend following a car crash.

The helicopter touched down in Sandall Park, off Barnby Dun Road, at about 3.45pm today.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Charlie Ward

The crash happened close by near the junction of Sandall Park Drive and Leger Way, and appeared to involve two cars.

Firefighters and paramedics in road ambulances were also called to the scene. The street was closed to traffic for a short time but has now reopened.

The air ambulance also landed in the park at around 6pm yesterday to attend a crash, but took off without picking anyone up.

Details of the two collisions have not yet been confirmed by the emergency services.

