Search

VIDEO: Aerial drone footage shows what’s left of Sheffield Ski Village after 55 fires

Fire officer damp down a fire at the abandoned Ski Village in Sheffield after vandals broke in again

Fire officer damp down a fire at the abandoned Ski Village in Sheffield after vandals broke in again

1
Have your say

After 55 fires at the Ski Village in 5 years, you have to wonder what is left to burn.

Well, this great aerial footage, shot on a remote controlled drone camera, shows exactly what is still on the derelict site.

Once the jewel in the city’s crown, the sports and leisure facility has been hit by 55 arson attacks in 5 years READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

And fire crews say time tackling blazes at the site could be putting others in the city at risk.

Watch the drone footage here and tell us what you think should be done to save the site.

Sheffield Ski Village

Sheffield Ski Village

Back to the top of the page