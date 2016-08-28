VIDEO: Aerial drone footage shows what’s left of Sheffield Ski Village after 55 fires

After 55 fires at the Ski Village in 5 years, you have to wonder what is left to burn.

Well, this great aerial footage, shot on a remote controlled drone camera, shows exactly what is still on the derelict site.

Once the jewel in the city's crown, the sports and leisure facility has been hit by 55 arson attacks in 5 years

And fire crews say time tackling blazes at the site could be putting others in the city at risk.

