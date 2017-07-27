VIDEO: 30 years on, documentary steps inside Hysteria surrounding Def Leppard

A documentary marking 30 years since the release of Sheffield band Def Leppard's landmark Hysteria album details the ups and downs of an horrific period for the rockers.

The brainchild of music journalist, blogger and producer Kylie Olsson, the Step Inside Hysteria at 30 documentary coincides with an anniversary box set of the album.

It details the album's three-year production process, a period of ups and downs for the band including the exhaustive search for a producer and drummer Rick Allen losing an arm in a car accident near Sheffield.

Kylie recorded the interviews with band members Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Rick Allen in Nashville, Tennessee, before a show at Bridgestone Arena.

She had approached Universal Music with the idea of producing the documentary for the 30th anniversary of the album.

"I got in touch with them and suggested we could do a mini doc online which could sit on Def Leppard's website and social media," she said.

The Star's front page from January 2, 1985, detailing Rick Allen's accident

The documentary will also appear on the Universal Music-owned www.udiscovermusic.com

It was a horrifying period for the band.

"This is a mini documentary just about that album so I really had to get the band to try and re-visit their past and delve into a part of it that probably brought back some terrible memories as this album," Kylie said.

"Don’t forget, Rick Allen lost his arm during the making of it, their producer pulled out and they tried three others which didn’t work out, only for Mutt Lange to return again."

Kylie Olssen

The album was one of the most expensive ever made.

"So they had to sell something like 4 million copies before they even broke even," Kylie said.

Kylie was in awe of Rick's road to recovery, and playing the drums again.

"Rick did talk about his accident a lot, and it was truly inspirational to listen to him talk about this and mind blowing to think how quickly he taught himself to re play the drums," she said.

Rick was thrown from his Corvette Stingray in the accident on the A57 at Moscar on New Year's Eve, 1984.

His left arm was severed at the shoulder.

Doctors at Royal Hallamshire Hospital reattached it in a 10-hour operation, but it wasn't successful, and the arm was amputated.