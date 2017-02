Take a look at this great little video of Chesterfield from 1962.

It calls the town a 'magnificent English city' and hails the busy produce market as well as the Crooked Spire - of course.

The narrator, who had been in Stockport for a day of business meetings and was in Chesterfield for the night, says: "According to local legend, the church spire became twisted last time a virgin was married there - and will untwist next time one is.

"So far, it's been twisted 300 years."