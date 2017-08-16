Veteran runner, aged 91. to become oldest to tackle 10k race

A Sheffield D-Day hero will be the oldest runner when he takes part in the city’s biggest 10k race at the age of 91.

Graham Bell will take part in the Run For All Sheffield 10K on September 24 alongside fellow Age UK Sheffield supporter Bluebell Smith.

The pair, who were born more than 65 years apart, struck up a friendship as part of their efforts to support the charity’s work to help thousands of isolated older people.

Graham, from Handsworth, said: “I feel extremely proud to still be active at my age and most importantly to be raising money for all the older people in Sheffield who are lonely and living on their own.

“I am married with three children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren and feel so lucky to be surrounded by friends and family. But I wanted to do something to help the thousands of people who aren’t.

“I try to run every day, even if it’s just in the garden. The weather was so bad the other week, I even took to jogging round the house!

Bluebell Smith, aged 25, from Heeley, said: “Graham asked me to do the run with him and he’s absolutely impossible to say no to. He is ambitious, determined and completely defies stereotypes about ageing which I commend. I’ve actually had to do more training for this race than Graham and he’s aged 91.

“I have never liked running, and still don’t really, but that’s what makes it such a challenge. I am having to really push myself and do things that I wouldn’t normally choose to do, because I know it will help to raise as much money as possible for the charity.”

To take up one of Age UK Sheffield’s 20 free charity places, runners need to raise a minimum of £200. To sign-up, email enquiries@ageuksheffield.org.u