Firefighters were called out to three vehicles torched in arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight.
A Mitsubishi Shogun was set alight in Rockley Lane, Birdwell, Barnsley, this morning and a car was fired on the driveway of a house in Standis Close, Shirecliffe, Sheffield.
A car was also set on fire in Keresforth Road, Dodworth, Barnsley.
Witnesses or anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
