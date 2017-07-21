Have your say

Firefighters were called out to three vehicles torched in arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight.

A Mitsubishi Shogun was set alight in Rockley Lane, Birdwell, Barnsley, this morning and a car was fired on the driveway of a house in Standis Close, Shirecliffe, Sheffield.

A car was also set on fire in Keresforth Road, Dodworth, Barnsley.

Witnesses or anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.