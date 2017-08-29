Vehicles torched across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a spate of car, van and bike fires across South Yorkshire.
In the early hours of this morning, a Vauxhall Vectra was set alight in Dial Way, Shiregreen, Sheffield.
Firefighters were alerted to the incident at 12.45am.
Yesterday, crews in Sheffield dealt with a scooter set alight in Richmond Road, Richmond and a vehicle found burning in Barlow Drive, Stannington.
On Saturday, a car and van were fired in Wakefield Road, Smithies, Barnsley and a Vauxhall Zafira was set alight in Ramper Road, Carr, Rotherham.
On Friday, a Honda estate was set alight in Wood Lane, Brinsworth and a mobility scooter was torched in Aughton Lane, Aston, Rotherham.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.