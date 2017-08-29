Vehicles torched across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a spate of car, van and bike fires across South Yorkshire.

In the early hours of this morning, a Vauxhall Vectra was set alight in Dial Way, Shiregreen, Sheffield.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident at 12.45am.

Yesterday, crews in Sheffield dealt with a scooter set alight in Richmond Road, Richmond and a vehicle found burning in Barlow Drive, Stannington.

On Saturday, a car and van were fired in Wakefield Road, Smithies, Barnsley and a Vauxhall Zafira was set alight in Ramper Road, Carr, Rotherham.

On Friday, a Honda estate was set alight in Wood Lane, Brinsworth and a mobility scooter was torched in Aughton Lane, Aston, Rotherham.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.