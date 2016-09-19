Vehicles set alight in arson attack in Sheffield street

A car and a van were torched in an arson attack in a Sheffield street.

The Subaru Impreza and Vauxhall van were found burning in City Road, Norfolk Park, at 2.40pm yesterday.

Firefighters dealt with the blaze.

Yobs hunted over brick thrown from bridge in Sheffield

Off-road biker put children at risk in Sheffield

Air ambulance called to two car crash in South Yorkshire

Dead digger driver had nothing to do with Sheffield toddler's disappearance

Mobile speed cameras in use in South Yorkshire

Sheffield Wednesday: 24 year old Owls player retires tofocus on religion

Last night they also dealt with a Volkswagen Golf set alight on the Manor estate, Toll Bar, Doncaster and a car torched in High Nook Road, Dinnington, Rotherham.

Over the weekend crews also dealt with piles of rubbish set alight in Hastings Street, Goldthorpe, Barmsley and Cherry Garth, Bentley, Doncaster.

They were also alerted to a fire in a field off Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, last night and a skip fire this morning.

Investigations into the incidents are underway.

It is not yet know what started a fire involving old furniture and rubbish in Goosebutt Court, Parkgate, Rotherham,

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.