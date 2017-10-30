Vehicles found burning after arson attacks across South Yorkshire

Firefighters dealt with a number of vehicles set alight in arson attacks over the weekend.
At 8.30pm yesterday a Sheffield crew was called out to a motorbike torched in Eastbank Road, Arbourthorne and earlier in the day a Ford Fiesta was set on fire in Cortworth Place, Elsecar, Barnsley.
On Saturday night, Sheffield firefighters dealt with two Ford Fiestas set alight in Batemoor Road, Batemoor and a Nissan fired in Algar Drive, Arbourthorne.
On Friday night city crews dealt with a Vauxhall Astra set on fire in Crag View Crescent, Oughtibridge and a Vauxhall found burning in Queen Mary Road, Manor.
A Ford Galaxy was also dumped in a field and set alight off Hickleton Road, Barnburgh, Doncaster.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
