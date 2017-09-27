Vehicle thefts on the increase in South Yorkshire

Vehicle thefts are on the rise in South Yorkshire

Figures released by South Yorkshire Police under the Freedom of Information Act show there were 2,117 thefts reported in 2013 but by last year the figure had reached 2,709.

According to the RAC, which obtained the data, vehicle thefts are up by a third overall nationally

The motoring organisation believes thieves are bypassing modern vehicle security systems.

Responses from 40 police forces revealed 85,688 vehicles were stolen last year - up 30 per cent from 65,783 in 2013.

RAC insurance director Mark Godfrey said the rise reverses a general trend of vehicle thefts decreasing since around 2002.

"We fear thieves are now becoming more and more well equipped with technology capable of defeating car manufacturers' anti-theft systems," he said.

"This is bad news for motorists as it has the effect of causing insurance premiums to rise at a time when they are already being pushed up by a variety of factors, not least the recent change to the discount rate for life-changing personal injury compensation claims and the rises in insurance premium tax."

Mr Godfrey said a number of motorists are resorting to using anti-theft devices which were popular in the 1980s and early 1990s such as steering wheel locks.

"They are still a very effective visible deterrent," he added.

Police officers in Sheffield are investigating the theft of two vehicles from a city street this week.

A motorbike was stolen from Whitehouse Road, Walkley, between 4am and 10am on Tuesday, and that day another vehicle was discovered missing on the same street after the house it was parked outside was broken into.

Between 5pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday, two quad bikes were stolen from Station Road, Halfway, and city officers are also investigating the theft of a Peugeot van from Alnwick Road, Hollins End, overnight on Friday into Saturday and the theft of a vehicle from Carley Drive, Waterthorpe, also on Friday.

Police in Warwickshire reported the largest increase in stolen vehicles from 2013 to 2016, with offences up 189 per cent, followed by Hampshire which recorded a 59 per cent increase and West Yorkshire which logged a 57 per cent hike.

Derbyshire Constabulary recorded a reduction in offences over the same period, with 1,064 thefts reported in 2013 compared to 957 last year.

Anyone with information on those involved in vehicle crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.