Vehicle parts, mountain bike and tools stolen by thieves in Sheffield

Investigations are undereway into a spate of thefts across Sheffield.

This week a spare wheel was stolen from a van on Moorbank Road, Fulwood; a mountain bike was taken from an outbuilding on Murray Road, Greystones and registration plates were taken from vehicles parked on Chapel Close, Ranmoor and Langsett Road, Hillsborough.

Tools were taken from vehicles on Canterbury Avenue, Fulwood; Long Lane, Dore and Wood Farm Drive, Stannington.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.