Vandals hunted over blaze at Sheffield cricket ground

Vandals are being hunted over a blaze at a cricket ground in Sheffield.

They started a fire under the covers over the wicket at Millhouses Works Cricket Club in Millhouses Park over the weekend.

The covers caught fire and the wicket was also damaged in the blaze.

A spokesman for the cricket club said the arson attack was 'mindless, vile, pointless vandalism of the worst kind'.

" It might slow us down a little but it won't stop us playing or providing cricket to the community,"! he said.

"If you are around the park and see anything suspicious or anyone messing around with the covers, pitch, sight screens or pavilion/toilets, please ring 101 to report to South Yorkshire Police."

In August 2006, the cricket club pavilion was badly damaged in an arson attack.

Anyone with information on the latest fire should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.