Vandals cause delays for train users between Sheffield and Barnsley

Train users travelling between Sheffield and Barnsley are facing delays today because of vandalism on the line.

Vandals struck near Chapeltown, causing delays of around 10 minutes on services between Meadowhall and Barnsley this morning.

