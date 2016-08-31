Vandal hunted over graffiti spree in Sheffield city centre

A vandal is hunted over a graffiti spree in Sheffield city centre.

CCTV images have been released of a man South Yorkshire Police wants to trace over the damage.

A wall in McDonalds was vandalised along with a number of other buildings between Haymarket and the High Street-based fast food restaurant.



A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At about 2.20am on Friday, August 19, it is reported that a man unknown damaged a wall in the city centre McDonalds, by spraying graffiti on it.

"A number of other buildings in the city centre, from Haymarket to High Street, were also damaged.



"Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as they believe he could assist with inquiries."



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.