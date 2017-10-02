Van trashed by Rotherham vandal

A vandal is being hunted after a van was trashed in a Rotherham street.
South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Transit Connect van, parked outside a property in Waverley View, Catcliffe, was attacked by a man.
The windscreen was smashed, headlight brackets were broken, there was a dent left in the bonnet and rear door, plus the wing mirrors were damaged.
Officers are searching for a white man aged 19-21 years old, who was tall, skinny, had dark hair and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
Anyone with information about the incident at 9.15pm on Sunday, September 24 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
