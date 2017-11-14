Valuable bike stolen during raid in Rotherham

Thieves who stole church bells during a raid in Rotherham are now also believed to have taken a valuable bike at the same time.

The bells, used by a local church during concerts, were stolen from a garage in Wentworth between Tuesday, October 10 and Sunday, October 22.

It is now believed that a distinctive, 1980s red Raleigh bicycle, with its rims painted in British racing green, was stolen at the same time.

The bells and bike are both valuable and officers want to hear from anyone who knows where they are or who may have been offered them for sale.

A photograph of the bike is not available.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.